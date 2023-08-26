Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.