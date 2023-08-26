Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $70.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

