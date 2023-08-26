Morgan Stanley Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $255.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.40. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

