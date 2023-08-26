Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $35.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. Vistra has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

