Morgan Stanley Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $82.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Get Ameren alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.