MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of MSA Safety worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 58.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $223,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $2,516,326. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. William Blair raised MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

MSA stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.91 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $185.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 587.50%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

