Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

