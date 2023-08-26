Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZUO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.47%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $386,295.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $386,295.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $577,392.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $766,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,068 shares of company stock worth $1,605,535. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

