Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Financial Survey

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nerdy and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $5.71, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 469.51%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Nerdy.

37.2% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $171.57 million 4.56 -$35.40 million ($0.55) -8.40 Boxlight $221.78 million 0.08 -$3.74 million ($0.44) -4.52

Boxlight has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -28.84% -79.68% -43.89% Boxlight -1.47% -5.88% -1.52%

Summary

Boxlight beats Nerdy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; and MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system that bridges the gap between learning about robotics in the classroom and the application of robotics; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers standards-driven lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based, campus-wide communication and control solution, as well as peripherals and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

