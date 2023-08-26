Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

