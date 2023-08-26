NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.09.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

