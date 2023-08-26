Northland Securities Cuts BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target to $4.25

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BM Technologies

BM Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 296.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.