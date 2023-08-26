NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) versus McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NuScale Power and McDermott International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 2 1 0 2.33 McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuScale Power presently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 107.80%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than McDermott International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

9.8% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NuScale Power and McDermott International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $11.80 million 113.73 -$57.07 million ($0.66) -8.87 McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01

NuScale Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McDermott International. NuScale Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDermott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and McDermott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -654.97% -43.96% -33.64% McDermott International -52.07% N/A -13.26%

Volatility & Risk

NuScale Power has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDermott International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuScale Power beats McDermott International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About McDermott International

(Get Free Report)

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.