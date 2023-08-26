NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $138,433,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NVR by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVR by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,204,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,078.07 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6,225.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,782.39.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $123.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

