OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $942,210.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.21.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

