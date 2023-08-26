Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 17,241 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 110.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after buying an additional 440,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of APA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

APA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.