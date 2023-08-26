Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,101 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $660.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $653.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

