Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 788,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after acquiring an additional 696,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,814,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,709,000 after acquiring an additional 598,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.