Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,032,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,906 shares of company stock worth $175,253 and have sold 35,847 shares worth $3,464,699. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

