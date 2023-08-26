Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,308 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $331,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,077.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,906 shares of company stock valued at $175,253 and sold 35,847 shares valued at $3,464,699. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

