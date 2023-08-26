Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,838 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -625.00%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.