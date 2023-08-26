Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $95.48 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

