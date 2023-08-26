Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.62.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,053,000 after buying an additional 185,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after buying an additional 721,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

