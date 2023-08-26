Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head to Head Contrast

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Osisko Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.45) -7.71 Osisko Development $49.26 million 5.60 -$148.04 million ($2.02) -1.63

Perpetua Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

69.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -33.63% -28.74% Osisko Development -365.58% -27.99% -21.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 180.98%. Osisko Development has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.75%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Osisko Development on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

