Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Head to Head Contrast

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 8 6 0 2.43 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.45%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $7.14 billion 1.11 $1.90 billion $4.44 5.94 Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 21.81% 13.17% 6.50% Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Antero Resources beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 504,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. It also owned and operated 620 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 34 compressor stations. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

