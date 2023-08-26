Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $5,005,000.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

PLTR stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,927,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,317 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

