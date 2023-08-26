Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.28.

Several analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

