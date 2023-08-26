PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

PMT opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.77.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 106.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

