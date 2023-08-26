Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY24 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.30 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,878,000 after acquiring an additional 320,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after buying an additional 220,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,238,000 after acquiring an additional 359,992 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

