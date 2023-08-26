Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Performance
NYSE:FENG opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.11.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.
Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
