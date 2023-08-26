Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Critical Contrast

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -167.18% -118.75% -55.23% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 9.92, meaning that its share price is 892% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $21.79 million 1.58 -$50.89 million ($0.29) -0.99 WISeKey International $23.81 million 0.73 -$27.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Phunware and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WISeKey International has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Phunware and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00 WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 946.76%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 520.57%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Phunware on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization; and pre-packaged and custom high-end personal computer systems for gaming, streaming, and cryptocurrency mining enthusiasts. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

