Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

