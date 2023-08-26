Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

PPSI stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a PE ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 0.38. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.