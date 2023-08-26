Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $81,620.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,513.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

