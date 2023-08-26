PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.90.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

