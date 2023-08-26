Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 64.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,521 shares of company stock worth $12,927,995 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

