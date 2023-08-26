Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,917 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $22,866,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,274,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after buying an additional 153,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.