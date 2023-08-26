Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

