Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $143.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Prologis by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

