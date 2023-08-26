Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.59.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PEG stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $134,900,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.