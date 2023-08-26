PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) vs. Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Critical Review

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PURE Bioscience and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PURE Bioscience -247.89% -151.03% -123.25% Zentek N/A -44.21% -40.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PURE Bioscience and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PURE Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PURE Bioscience and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PURE Bioscience $1.81 million 5.75 -$3.49 million ($0.04) -2.33 Zentek $50,000.00 2,806.75 -$10.90 million ($0.08) -17.63

PURE Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PURE Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PURE Bioscience has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of PURE Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zentek beats PURE Bioscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds. It offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a food contact processing aid for fresh produce and raw poultry; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; and PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces. The company also provides Axen30, a hard surface disinfectant; Axenohl, an antimicrobial formulation for use as a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of consumer and commercial disinfecting and sanitizing products; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial formulation that is used against bacteria, viruses, yeasts, and molds. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

