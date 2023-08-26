Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $107.47.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,906 shares of company stock valued at $175,253 and sold 35,847 shares valued at $3,464,699. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 702,496 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $7,323,000. Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

