Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Issued By William Blair

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolfspeed in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolfspeed’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

WOLF stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,187 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,258,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,700,000.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

