Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLYS. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Tilly’s stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.30 million, a P/E ratio of -92.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,707,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,097,853. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 304,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,387. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.