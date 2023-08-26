Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Issued By DA Davidson

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

