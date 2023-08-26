Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Increased by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

NYSE:LOW opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

