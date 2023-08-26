QUALCOMM Incorporated to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for QUALCOMM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the wireless technology company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $110.32 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.67. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

