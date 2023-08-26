Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Neil Stahl Sells 11,665 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of REGN opened at $830.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $757.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

