Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.38.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 1.6 %

ACB opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.98. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.59 and a 12 month high of C$2.22.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.18 million.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

