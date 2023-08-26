Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DocuSign, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DocuSign in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.